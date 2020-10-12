INDIANA
Theft
Someone stole a Donald Trump political sign from the front yard of a house along the 1100 block of School Street at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Citations issued
Borough police cited Donald Williamson, 35, and Tiffany Butler, 33, both of Indiana, with summary counts of harassment on Oct. 5, charging that they engaged in a domestic altercation at 10:26 p.m. Oct. 3 on North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets.
Online court records show police also charged Williamson with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats in connection with an incident Saturday in Indiana.
Williamson was taken before on-call District Judge Susanne Steffee, of Homer City, at 7:15 a.m. Sunday for preliminary arraignment.
Steffee freed him on unsecured bond pending a hearing on Oct. 27.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Man jailed
State police said Jason Wagner, of Indiana, was held at Indiana County Jail late last month after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza.
Troopers discovered that Wagner, 33, was wanted on a warrant for unspecified charges outside Pennsylvania, according to the report. Investigators turned up the warrant while preparing to charge Wagner in the theft of $230.33 worth of hunting accessories and apparel at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 29. Troopers charged him with a first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday in Indiana District Court.
Shoplifting
Andrea Frantz, of Blairsville, was charged Sept. 29 with first-degree misdemeanor retail theft after she was accused of stealing $416.88 worth of toys and craft items from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
State police said Frantz, 30, took the goods at 6:01 p.m. Sept. 28. Judge Susanne Steffee scheduled a hearing for Nov. 3 in Homer City District Court.
Drug violation
State police found Camren Neal, of Pittsburgh, driving a stolen vehicle on Grove Lane in The Verge apartment complex and found him holding unspecified drug paraphernalia at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 12, according to a report.
Neal, 18, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of paraphernalia in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court, where a hearing has been set for Nov. 3.
Online court records show Neal was arraigned Sept. 13 on a felony theft charge at Penn Hills Township District Court, where he was released on unsecured bond and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19. Investigators charged him with the theft of a vehicle owned by a man from Verona, Allegheny County.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole two deep-cycle batteries from a phone booth along Route 210 near Bloom Road between 12:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
The owner, Frederick Aimino, of Punxsutawney, told investigators that the batteries are each worth $100.
EAST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Assault by vehicle
A Blairsville woman fled from police and rammed her Toyota van into a Chevrolet Corvette in August on Carroll Road, state police reported.
Jill Bienz, 34, is scheduled to appear Oct. 20 before District Judge Frederick Creany for a preliminary hearing of 11 charges filed last month in Ebensburg District Court.
Ebensburg-based troopers were sent to check for Bienz at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 23 after being told that she had been suffering post-partum depression and had been seen erratically driving on Route 22, according to a report. Police discovered Bienz’ van weaving on Carroll Road, signaled her to stop and caught up to her when she intentionally crashed into the other car near Eckenrode Mill Road, investigators said.
From the crash scene, Bienz was sent to UPMC Altoona Hospital for a mental health investigation. Troopers later charged her with felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause injury with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of her 2-year-old child, who was riding in the van; misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police; and seven summary moving violations. Online court records show the case so far has proceeded by summons.
REDBANK TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Vandalism
A Punxsutawney man told state police that his 2010 GMC Acadia was damaged on Route 28 where someone had scrawled “Trump 2020” in green paint on the highway.
Troopers at Clarion withheld the driver’s name, and estimated the damage at less than $1,000.
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 21-year-old man from Punxsutawney was suspected to have been driving while impaired by drug use at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, when state police conducted a traffic stop on Route 36 near Hamilton-Markton Road, according to a report.
Charges have not yet been filed.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug violation
A Punxsutawney-area man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, more than a month after state troopers said they discovered unspecified contraband in his home during a welfare check.
Troopers charged Alexander Winebark, 30, in a complaint filed at Punxsutawney District Court.
Investigators encountered Winebark at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 1 at 708 Milliron Road, where they had been asked by Winebark’s mother to check on him. Winebark that day agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, according to a report.
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fraud
State police said Benjamin Snair, of Punxsutawney, tried to provide a sample of drug-free urine for a drug test administered by the Jefferson County probation department on Sept. 3 at the county jail.
Troopers didn’t mention whether Snair, 32, presented urine from another person in place of his own, or provided his own urine for another person to submit for testing.
Police charged him with a third-degree misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine. A hearing is set for Nov. 17 in Punxsutawney District Court.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State troopers charged Robert Clark, 52, of Westover, with driving under the influence and three summary traffic infractions following a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 27 on East Main Street, according to a report.
A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.