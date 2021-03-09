Banks Township
Domestic fight
State police said a Punxsutawney man, 45, engaged in an altercation with a Glen Campbell man, 24, who police described as his daughter’s boyfriend, at 1:53 p.m. Sunday on Millstone Road.
According to the report, the fight began when the father intervened in a dispute between his daughter, a 19-year-old Glen Campbell woman, and the boyfriend.
Troopers from the Punxsutawney station said the men will be cited with summary counts of harassment.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
State troopers halted a Punxsutawney man, 57, for traffic violations on West Mahoning Street at May Alley at 7:24 p.m. Saturday and suspected him of being high on drugs.
Investigators found unspecified drugs and related items in the man’s car, according to the report. Online court records show no charges have yet been charged.
Nanty Glo, Cambria County
Assault
John Steele, of Nanty Glo, was lodged at the Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg after state police broke up a fight between Steele, 47, and Brenda Mentzer, 50, of Nanty Glo.
Troopers called it a domestic incident; investigators broke it up at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday at 1061 Race St.
Online court records reflect no charges in the case.
Harassment
Tammy Hefner, of Nanty Glo, tore a piece of wooden trim from a doorway on Rogers Street at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 17, threw it at Kathleen Galiano, of Johnstown, and further threatened to beat up Galiano, state police reported.
Troopers cited Hefner, 43, with one count of harassment.
Vintondale, Cambria County
Intoxication
State police cited Robert Jacobson, of Vintondale, with one count of public drunkenness after troopers found him intoxicated at 8:52 p.m. Sunday on Main Street, according to a report.
Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County
Hit-and-run
A motorist at the wheel of a red Chevrolet Silverado early Sunday after the truck hit a fence and a mailbox along Route 422, state police reported.
Troopers think the damage was done between 2 and 5 a.m. Investigators found red pain on the mailbox and a red vehicle panel that may have fallen from the hit-and-run vehicle.