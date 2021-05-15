WHITE TOWNSHIP
Personal property found
State police at Indiana, said it is looking for the owner or owners of personal property found Tuesday in the Indiana area and turned over to the state police.
Troopers said the found property includes an antique briefcase, foreign paper currency and Social Security cards belonging to two known, deceased individuals.
As of Friday, troopers have been unable to locate any family members of the two deceased individuals.
The owner(s) of this found property is asked to contact Trooper Mathias Schmotzer at (724) 357-1960 and provide a detailed description.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Runaway reported
State police at Kittanning said Friday evening that troopers are investigating the report of a runaway juvenile, Devon Viegas, 17, of Apollo.
Troopers say he was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m.
He left his residence along Kiski Avenue and it is unknown to where he may be heading.
State police said he last was seen wearing a ball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black gym shorts and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Kittanning, at (724) 543-2011.