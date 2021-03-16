INDIANA
Assault
Sean Mundashi, of Indiana, and Devan Owens, of West Grove, Chester County, attacked Brandi Sorokin, Lily Walton and Abigail Heit during a melee early March 4 at Sorokin’s home at 571 Grant St., Indiana Borough police reported.
The disturbance began around midnight when two men, not identified in a court document, visited the house and got into an argument with each other, and it escalated at 1 a.m. when Mundashi and Owens arrived and engaged in a disagreement with one of the men, police say. The ruckus spilled out into the driveway where Mundashi punched one of the men who had climbed into a vehicle to leave, according to a criminal complaint. Owens then punched Heit’s face and Mundashi hit Sorokin’s face and knocked her to the ground and hit Walton’s face, police said.
Police were called to break up the fight at 1:39 a.m. and found Mundashi and Owens walking in the 600 block of Grant Street, according to the report.
Police charged Mundashi, 24, with two counts of simple assault and one count each of disorderly conduct and harassment and Owens, 27, with one count each of simple assault and harassment in complaints filed March 9 at Indiana District Court.
Bradley Smith and Amy Price fought with each other in their home at 1114 Church St. at 8:47 a.m. March 7, Indiana Borough police reported.
The dispute began when Price confronted Smith about damaging her car in an accident, continued as Smith dragged Price off a bed, hit her head on the floor, grabbed her neck and threatened to kill her and ended when Price punched Smith’s face and struck his genitals until he let her out of his grasp, police said.
Officers took Smith, 37, to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment, then charged him with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
Smith was sent to the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $5,000 to await a hearing set for Wednesday, court records show.
Two youths fought at 12:49 p.m. Thursday at the New Story school, 334 Philadelphia St, according to borough police. Investigators said one youth injured a classmate by punching and kicking him.
Officers didn’t release either youth’s name and charged the suspected aggressor with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed through the county juvenile probation office.
Loitering
A man climbed a ladder to peek through a window of a residence in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 7:30 p.m. March 4, and fled in a gray pickup truck with a tonneau cover when the residents discovered him, Indiana Borough police reported.
Sexual assault
Borough police said a youth was charged with six counts of indecent assault on March 4 and was held for prosecution through the Indiana County juvenile probation office, according to a report. Police withheld the name of the suspect and the victim, who told authorities of being assaulted multiple times in 2017.
Woman cited
Lenise Morales, 19, of Lancaster, Lancaster County, urinated on a sidewalk in the 200 block of Rice Avenue at 2:13 a.m. March 6 and was cited with public urination, borough officers reported.
Noise violations
Borough police cited Cody Rester, 23, of Volant, Lawrence County, with a violation of the noise ordinance after officers found him playing loud music at 11:09 March 5 from his residence in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
Nathaniel Teno, 21, of Portage, Cambria County, was cited with a noise ordinance violation at 7 p.m. Wednesday when borough officers responded to a complaint of loud music being played from a house on South Sixth Street between Church and School streets.
Indiana police said Kevin Haberman, 23, of Glenshaw, Allegheny County, played music that was audible more than 50 feet from his local residence in the 600 block of Locust Street at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday. Officers cited him with violation of the noise ordinance.
Aidan Sadoski, 21, of Murrysville, Westmoreland County, hosted a loud gathering at 246 S. Seventh St. at 3:37 p.m. Friday and was cited for a noise ordinance violation, police said.
Police cited Nicholas Lane, 24, of Allison Park, Allegheny County, with violating the noise ordinance at 1:34 a.m. Sunday after he played loud music at a residence along South Sixth Street between School and Church streets.
Shaun Scott, 22, of Elizabeth, Allegheny County, played loud music at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at a house along South Seventh Street between School and Locust streets and was cited by borough police for violating the noise ordinance, according to a report.
Youth cited
A juvenile boy was cited with public drunkenness and underage drinking at 3:11 a.m. March 6 after officers were told of a stranger knocking on doors of an apartment building on North 10th Street between Water and Oak streets.
Police found the youth unconscious from intoxication in a stairwell, according to a report.
Vandalism
Someone entered a vacant house at 223 Philadelphia St. and damaged some property inside between Feb. 27 and March 6, borough police reported. A real estate agent discovered and reported the break-in, police said.
Drug violation
A Saltsburg woman, 21, was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Water Street, borough police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.