INDIANA
Hit-run incident
On Saturday around 12:50 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a hit-run motor vehicle crash along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said the vehicle that fled the scene was found along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, where an officer initiated a traffic stop.
IBPD said a 24-year-old Ernest man was found to be so under the influence of alcohol that he was unsafe to drive.
Police said he was taken into custody then turned over to a sober adult.
Police said a criminal complaint was to be filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
PFA violation
State police at Troop A, Indiana, has charged Thomas Michael Shank Jr., 35, of Apollo, Armstrong County, with contempt for violating a Protection From Abuse order filed by a 35-year-old Apollo woman.
Troopers said the violation occurred on June 17 at 9:45 a.m. along Rose Street and Saltsburg Avenue.
According to court records, Shank faced Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on June 19.
She set Shank’s bond at $1,000 or 10 percent of $10,000, which Shank posted, and the matter was forwarded to Indiana County Court of Common Pleas, where Shank awaits a contempt hearing.
Retail theft
Judge Steffee is awaiting pleas from Matthew Thomas Yanczak, 21, of Indiana, on two separate counts of retail theft committed by under-ringing purchases.
State police said the incidents happened on June 6 and 7. Troopers said media coverage led to Yanczak being found and cited on two summary counts of retail theft.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Rape investigated
State police in the Kiski Valley are investigating the report of a patient-on-patient sexual assault on a 56-year-old male at Torrance State Hospital.
The incident reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on June 10.