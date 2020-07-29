WHITE TOWNSHIP
Suspects identified
State police at Indiana said a man and woman suspected of stealing grocery items earlier this month from the Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza have been identified.
Troopers said the search continues for the couple, who allegedly store goods valued at $195.25 by failing to pay for them at the self-serve checkout point at 3:57 p.m. July 14.
The couple, who were not named by police, drove away in a blue Ford F-150 truck, according to investigators.
CLYMER
Theft
An 88-year-old Clymer woman told state police at Indiana that a Shark Ion Robot RV720 vacuum and charger were stolen from her home along Hancock Street between noon Friday and noon Sunday.
Troopers said a suspect has been identified. The value of the items stolen was estimated at $247.67.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Church lettering stolen
A 68-year-old Clymer area man told state police at Indiana that someone stole 36 black plastic letter magnets from the board in front of Calvary Baptist Church along Route 286 East.
Total value of the lettering was set at $50.
Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered in their investigation of the incident, which happened between 10 p.m. July 22 and 7 a.m. July 23.