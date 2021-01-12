INDIANA
Loitering
Indiana Borough police said a white man in his early 20s, wearing a flat cap, a light-colored sweatshirt and dark and light-colored two-toned shoes, was seen loitering and prowling at two times between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Water Street. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call borough police at (724) 349-2121.
Railroad obstructed
A Maryland man was charged with holding up train traffic on the Buffalo Rochester & Pittsburgh Railroad line at 1:43 a.m. Saturday when he lay between the tracks and recorded video of an approaching train, borough police said.
Jackson Frantz, 20, of Warminster, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disrupting, preventing or delaying the operation of a train and disorderly conduct and summary counts of failure of a pedestrian to obey a warning gate, obstruction of a highway and underage drinking.
Police said a train with more than 100 cars halted on the tracks near the crossing on the 1200 block of Washington Street, where Frantz had set himself up to shoot ground-view video.
Assault
Borough police said Jalil Dill, of Harrisburg, tried to break into a house along North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets at 11 p.m. Friday, then kicked and spit on borough police officers who took him into custody.
He was lodged at Indiana County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Dill, 28, with a felony count of assault of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25 in Clymer District Court.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
Somebody applied spray paint to the back porch of a house along College Lodge Road at 5 a.m. Jan. 4, state police at Indiana reported Monday. Police did not identify a woman who filed the report.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
Somebody siphoned about 14 gallons of gasoline from a Chrysler Caravan at 1 a.m. Saturday while it was parked on Turn Around Road near Homer City, state police reported. Troopers withheld the name of the owner who reported the theft. The loss was estimated at $37.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said a Clymer man, 42, and a Penn Run woman, 43, engaged in a domestic dispute at 11:34 a.m. Thursday along Route 553. No charges have yet been filed.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Theft
Bernard Svidergol reported to state police that a company contacted him at his home along Route 422 on Dec. 21, told him that he had won a $3.5 million sweepstakes prize, and convinced him to pay $24,960.22 of “taxes” in order to receive the prize. Troopers at Ebensburg gave no details other than that the tale was a scam.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug offense
A 15-year-old girl was discovered with a marijuana smoking pipe in her possession Sunday at 9:05 p.m. at an undisclosed location in the township, state police reported. Troopers said the youth would be charged through Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation.
WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney said an investigation is continuing into a drug-and-alcohol-related incident at 1:53 a.m. Sunday on Sylvis Road at Main Street (Route 36).
Troopers said a man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped on Sylvis Road for a lighting violation. Afterward, state police said, troopers observed several visual indicators of drug and alcohol-related impairment.
After being given a battery of field sobriety tests, state police said the man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and a plastic bag containing 5.2 grams of suspected amphetamines were found in his jacket pocket.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 19-year-old DuBois man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol after a traffic stop Jan. 8 at 7:07 p.m. on Harmony Road at Anchor Inn Road.