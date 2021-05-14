INDIANA
Couple faces charges
Two Blairsville residents are awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl following an incident April 27 at 12:28 p.m. along the 800 block of Philadelphia Street at Church Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Brian Eiselman Jr., 29, and Brittany Croyle, 23, had been in an argument in their vehicle, which alarmed a passerby.
Police conducted a traffic stop and took both into custody, Eiselman on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and Croyle on charges of disorderly conduct, as well as various traffic offenses.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Car part stolen
A 28-year-old Indiana man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone cut the catalytic converter from his recreational vehicle.
The incident happened along Wayne Avenue sometime between 3 p.m. May 6 and 4 p.m. May 10.
Phone taken
A 50-year-old Elmora, Cambria County, woman told state police at Indiana, that someone took a $156 Samsung Galaxy J7 cellphone and $14.97 phone case from her vehicle as it was parked along Oakland Avenue between 1:54 and 2:54 p.m. on April 28.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Welding shield damaged
A 39-year-old Marion Center area man said unknown individuals entered his shed and damaged a welding shield valued at around $100.
He told state police at Indiana, that the incident occurred between 5:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 30.
Items stolen
A 63-year-old Marion Center area woman told state police at Indiana, that various items were taken from her home along Bookmeyer Road between 5:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 30.
Items included a $485 television set, $65 worth of medical marijuana and a sex toy valued at $75. A vase was damaged and a front door valued at $900.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Window damaged
A 71-year-old Clymer area man told state police that someone tried without success to break into his home along Route 580, but left $900 in damage to a kitchen window in the process.
The incident occurred between 7 a.m. April 12 and 5:20 p.m. April 17.