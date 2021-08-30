WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Electronics stolen
State police from Indiana said a theft occurred Friday at 12:24 p.m. on Mulligan Hill Road when a 28-year-old Indiana man allegedly took a Samsung 9 Note Phone valued at $220 and a Verizon Wireless Jet Pack valued at $35 from a 47-year-old New Florence woman. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Disturbance
State police from Indiana said a trooper was dispatched to a disturbance Aug. 16 at 6:15 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man admitted to pushing a 27-year-old Commodore woman, and that the investigation is ongoing.