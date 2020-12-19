SALTSBURG
Gun theft
A 51-year-old Saltsburg man told state police at Indiana that a guest at his Pine Street home stole a $315 semi-automatic pistol, a $41.95 magazine and a $50 holster, between 7:10 p.m. Nov. 30 and 1:15 a.m. Dec. 1. State police said Friday that charges are pending further investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
A 46-year-old Strongs-town man and 47-year-old Dixonville woman reported that several security lights and a padlock were damaged at their property along Route 403 between 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. State police at Indiana said the matter is under investigation.
The value of each security flood light was estimated at $15, while the padlock was valued at $10.