DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Sexual assault
Police reported that a 29-year-old woman, of Greensburg, was sexually assaulted on June 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at a location on Main Street.
Terroristic threats
A 34-year-old man from Latrobe threatened numerous times to kill a 30-year-old Latrobe woman, state police reported. The incident was filed on March 31 at 7:39 p.m. Charges have been filed and a warrant was obtained for the defendant; however, no court records are available at this time.
Natural death
Police responded to a house along County Road and Ligonier Street at noon on Sunday and took a report of a natural death. No further information was provided.