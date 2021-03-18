WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft arrests
State police at Indiana, said media coverage of a recent retail theft at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue resulted in two arrests Tuesday.
Troopers said Bradley R. Smith, 37, and Shierlee A. Webster, 35, both of the Indiana area, were charged with the theft of a $119 Bissell rug scrubber at 2:30 p.m. on March 6.
Charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who is awaiting a plea from Smith and Webster.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Crash
State police at Kittanning said Corey E. Blystone, 20, of Sagamore, was cited for failure to give immediate notice of an accident to police after the sport utility vehicle he was driving spun into a ditch along Post Office Road and rolled onto its side.
The crash happened on Feb. 13 at 1:50 p.m., but a release about it was not issued until Wednesday. Blystone and a passenger, Hailey M. Murdick, 18, of Indiana, both were treated for minor injuries at ACMH Hospital.
Troopers said the registered owner of the vehicle claimed to be the driver, but later admitted that Blystone was the driver.
DAYTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run crash
State police at Kittanning are looking for a driver whose vehicle struck a fire hydrant along the northbound lane of State Street on Feb. 5 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.