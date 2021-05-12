White Township
Citations
State police charged Liasia Villars, 20, of Indiana, with a summary count of disorderly conduct, reporting that she used obscene language toward someone at 100 Grove Lane at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police didn't identify the person who made the accusation.
Troopers at Indiana said a 16-year-old girl from Indiana spit on the face of a 15-year-old Indiana girl at 2:32 p.m. April 28 while they waited for a bus on North Fifth Street. Police cited the aggressor with harassment.
Center Township
Theft
Devin Butler, of Coral, used a debit card that belongs to Chelsea Capelle, of Coral, to charge 13 transactions totaling $539 against Capelle's account, state police reported.
Troopers charged Butler, 29, with a first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property in a criminal complaint filed Monday in Homer City District Court.
East Wheatfield Township
Drug offense
A New Florence woman was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia and was suspected of driving while stoned at 12:52 a.m. Friday on Power Plant Road at Hutchinson Hollow Road, state police reported.
Susquehanna Township, Cambria County
DUI
A Cherry Tree man, 45, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after state police stopped him for traffic violations at 8:40 p.m. April 28 p.m. on South Main Street at Shawna Road.
Charges have not yet been filed.