WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police reported the theft of a Glock Model 17 9 mm handgun, a PSECU debit card and a brown wallet decorated with a shotgun shell design from a GMC Sierra while it was parked last month on Maple Street.
Surveillance video images showed the goods were stolen at 4:08 a.m. Feb. 20, police said.
Images of the suspects accompany this report on The Indiana Gazette Online. Troopers withheld the name of an Indiana man who reported the theft.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI, Drug offense
A 25-year-old DuBois man was discovered in possession of marijuana and related items and was suspected of driving under the influence of pot after state police conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 at North Beaver Drive at 12:43 p.m. Monday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Marion Center woman, 43, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol at 10:09 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street at Dutchtown Road near Punxsutawney, state police reported.
The motorist has not formally been charged.