CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Items stolen from vehicle
A Clymer-area woman told state police that her purse was stolen from her 2017 Chevrolet Sonic as it was parked along Fire Tower Road between 7:10 p.m. March 23 and 10 p.m. March 24.
The woman said negotiable items in that purse, including a bank card, have been canceled or voided.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police at Indiana are investigating a retail theft that was reported March 20 at 3:38 p.m. at Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave.
Troopers said the suspect, who was not identified, has been consistently under-ringing items at the self-checkout.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
Game stolen
A White Township man told state police that a package containing a $20 Sony “Grand Theft Auto 5” video game was stolen from his porch after it had been delivered on March 16.
The theft was reported the same day at 8:11 p.m.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Identify theft
An Indiana area woman told state police that unknown individuals opened a fraudulent bank account online using her personal information.
The incident was reported on March 12 at 2 p.m. State police said their investigation is ongoing.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug charges pending
State police at Indiana said an Armagh-area woman was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence on March 27 at 11:12 p.m. in the Sheetz parking lot along Route 22 at Corporate Campus Drive. Troopers said charges are pending lab results.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Indiana said a 34-year-old South Fork, Cambria County, man was charged following a 4:23 p.m. traffic stop March 26 with possession of non-prescribed narcotics, raw marijuana, and associated paraphernalia.
The stop occurred on Route 22 at Clark Road.