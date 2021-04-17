Indiana
Vandalism
Two men from New York State have been charged with damaging an elevator in Wallwork Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
The suspects are among four men who got stuck in the elevator at 7:43 p.m. March 20 and used the emergency phone to contact campus police for help, investigators said.
While maintenance personnel and a technician headed to the dorm to fix the elevator, campus officers saw the men on closed-circuit video as they banged themselves against the door and tried to pry it open.
Officers charged IUP student Ira John, 19, and campus guest Darcey Redeye, 21, both of Salamanca, with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief in complaints filed Monday at Indiana District Court.
Police listed $1,321.17 in repair bills due to the damage.
Judge Guy Haberl scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 20 for both men.