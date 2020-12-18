Indiana
DUI
Indiana Borough discovered heroin and a syringe in a car during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 13 and reported today that the driver, a 24-year-old Indiana woman, would be charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Online court records show the charges have not yet been filed.
Unity Township, Westmoreland County
Men cited
A 19-year-old Blairsville man and a 16-year-old boy from Latrobe fought each other on Colony Lane at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday and were cited with disorderly conduct, state police reported. Troopers withheld both of the combatants’ names.
Bell Township, Jefferson County
Harassment
A Punxsutawney woman told state police that a Rossiter man, 48, made unwanted contact with her between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10 on Cloe Church Street. Troopers withheld both of their names. Police said the man may be cited with harassment.