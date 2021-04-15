WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assailant sought
State police charged that Aaron Doyle assaulted a woman in a guest room at Ramada Inn, 1395 Wayne Ave., on March 22 and has eluded arrest on a criminal complaint filed at Clymer District Court.
Christie Marks, of Kittanning, told troopers that she rented the room with funds from her stimulus check and stayed there with Doyle, her fiance, until he became paranoid and argumentative with her and she attempted to leave the room.
Doyle, 35, threw Marks into a table, punched her face and choked her before Marks used pepper spray on him.
According to a complaint, Doyle wiped the pepper spray from his face with his T-shirt and smeared the irritant on Marks’ face and eyes.
Marks fled to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning and reported the attack to the police.
Troopers charged Doyle with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment in papers filed March 30 before Judge Christopher Welch.
Online court records show Doyle has not yet responded to the charges.
BLAIRSVILLE
Drug offense
Robert Beskid, of Homer City, was ordered to face adjudication in Indiana County Common Pleas Court on counts of driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia as charged by Blairsville Borough police.
An Indiana County sheriff’s deputy discovered Beskid driving erratically at the parking lot of Sheetz, 5 E. Market St., at 12:06 p.m. Feb 19, and found two stamp bags of heroin and related paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Deputies transported Beskid to Indiana County Jail and turned the investigation over to borough police, court papers show.
District Judge Robert Bell dismissed one count of possession of a controlled substance following a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Blairsville District Court, and granted Beskid release on recognizance to await formal arraignment.
Repeat offense
A county deputy charged Steven Aukerman, of Marshall Heights Road, Black Lick, with driving under suspension following a traffic stop at 11:10 a.m. March 9 on East Market Street, court records show.
Deputy Steven McCully, who reported in a complaint that he knew Aukerman, 25, had a suspended license, also charged him with an infrequently filed misdemeanor count of being a habitual offender with a record of multiple arrests for driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 in Blairsville District Court.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
State police charged Michael Martyak, 45, of Armagh, with possession of medicine not prescribed to him, possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop at 1:16 a.m. March 26 on Route 56 near Route 711.
Troopers filed the charges March 29 in Blairsville District Court, where a hearing has been set for April 21.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Felony arrest
Mary Reitz, of Punxsutawney, was lodged at Jefferson County Jail on Thursday to await extradition to Reno County, Kansas, to face prosecution of unspecified felony charges, state police reported Wednesday.
Troopers arrested Reitz, 23, when she turned herself in at the state police station, according to the report.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug offense
State police discovered unspecified drugs in a vehicle after pursuing a motorist for traffic violations at 9:14 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Sylvis Road, according to a report.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Northern Cambria, also was suspected of being intoxicated.
Police have yet to file charges.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
PFA violation
State police said Colton Yingling, 21, of New Alexandria, violated a court-issued restraining order held by a 46-year-old New Alexandria woman at 6:43 p.m. March 1 on Learn Road and was arrested to face court action.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI
State police charged Matthew Jordan, 34, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence and four summary traffic infractions following a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 13 on Pine Street at Orange Alley.
Troopers reported that his blood-alcohol content exceeded 0.16 percent.
Jordan waived his right to a preliminary hearing April 7 in Punxsutawney District Court and is scheduled to face trial Sept. 7 in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court.