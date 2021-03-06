White Township
Counterfeiting
Someone passed a phony $100 bill to purchase food from Subway restaurant, Ben Franklin Road South, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 26, state police reported today.
Center Township
Burglary
An intruder stole $2,550 worth of power tools, bicycles and other goods from a garage on Kassel Street between Feb. 27 and Tuesday, according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers withheld the name of a Homer City man who reported the theft.
The missing goods include an Ecko brand weed trimmer and chainsaw, a Craftsman air compressor, a Dewalt brand tool bag, a pink Schwinn women’s touring bicycle, a gray and black CJ brand men’s mountain bike, a Bosch AM/FM radio, a cordless screw gun and a cordless saw, assorted hand tools and a large gray zippered tool bag.
Intoxication
An Indiana woman, 39, was found intoxicated at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bee Brite Laundry along Route 119 in Graceton, state police said.
Buffington Township
Endangerment
State police said someone blasted a 12-gauge buckshot shotgun shell through the front window of a house along River Road and caused $4,200 of damage at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Occupants of the house — two men from Dilltown and a woman from Claysburg, Bedford County — escaped injury.
Police said the shot passed through the window and drapes, a wall, a thermostat and four picture frames.
Perry Township, Jefferson County
Theft
A Punxsutawney woman reported to state police that someone placed unauthorized charges to her Stamps.com account between Feb. 23 and Wednesday. Troopers did not report the amount of the loss.
Bell Township, Westmoreland County
DUI
State police said a motorist was suspected of driving under the influence at 6:52 p.m. Sunday when troopers investigated a hit-and-run accident at Kiski Flats Sunoco gas station along Route 981 at Spur Road. Troopers didn’t identify the driver or the owner of the damaged property.