INDIANA
Receiving stolen property
Borough police charged Lori Murdock, of Indiana, with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and a summary count of public intoxication in a complaint filed April 26 in Indiana District Court.
Investigators first found Murdock, 24, wandering aimlessly about the municipal parking garage at 9:10 a.m. April 4 and noted her difficulty in maneuvering a bicycle into an elevator, according to an affidavit filed with the charges.
Officers initially cited Murdock with intoxication after she said that she had taken methamphetamine and turned her over to custody of Debra Llewellyn, who said she could not take the bicycle with her in the car. Police stored it in the police station until Murdock could return to take it, court papers show.
Investigators said Alan Guesman contacted police April 7 to report a spree of vandalism and a theft several days earlier at his apartment, where someone pried open several mailbox doors and stole his bicycle.
Police said Guesman’s description matched that of the bike that Murdock left at the police station.
A hearing on the charge is set for June 16.
Stalking
A Blairsville man followed several women and hid between some houses along the 700 block of South Street near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus at 1:25 a.m. April 28, Indiana Borough police reported.
Officers charged Austin Wolf, 27, with a misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
Citation
Daniel Nickerson, 48, of Nanty Glo, was cited with public drunkenness at midnight Saturday near the Indiana police station on North Eighth Street and was sent to Indiana County Jail as officers determined that he was a danger to others and himself, according to a report.
Vandalism
Someone uprooted a large street sign from the 500 block of Gompers Avenue late Thursday or early Friday and abandoned it inside the hallway of a nearby apartment building, borough police reported.
Hit-and-run
Indiana Borough police reported that the driver of a white sedan sped away from the 900 block of Oakland Avenue after the car hit the rear of a Nissan sport utility vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police gave no other information and asked anyone with information about the accident to phone the station at (724) 349-2121.