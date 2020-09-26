Burrell Township
Strangulation
A Fayette County man choked a Blairsville woman to unconsciousness, stole her phone and “destroyed her apartment” after they argued over his “continuous drug use,” state police reported.
The 24-year-old woman told troopers that Nathaniel Wilson, 32, of Belle Vernon, attacked her at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 11 on Susan Drive. Police later arrested Wilson at the parking lot of an area convenience store, according to the report.
Troopers charged Wilson with a second-degree felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
Wilson was held from Sept. 11 to Tuesday in the Indiana County Jail before he was released on unsecured bond to await court action on the charges. The outcome of a preliminary hearing scheduled Monday in Clymer District Court wasn’t reflected in online court records.
Bell Township, Jefferson County
Burglary
Jesse Scott, of Timblin, has been jailed on accusations that he climbed through the second-floor window of a house along Cloe-Church Road and restrained and threatened a 69-year-old Punxsutawney-area woman.
State police said Scott, 39, broke into the house at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday and was arrested at the scene.
District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock set bond at $30,000 at a preliminary arraignment, when troopers charged Scott with a first-degree felony count of burglary, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and harassment. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.
DUI, drugs
State police said Bailey Sinclair, of Josephine, and Michael Coleman, of Punxsutawney, were arrested following a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 2 on Route 36 at Greenawalt Lane.
Troopers at the Punxsutawney station charged Coleman, 28, with driving under the influence of drugs, a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and six summary traffic violations in a complaint filed Sept. 10 in Punxsutawney District Court.
Sinclair, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearing dates have been set for Oct. 8 for Sinclair and Nov. 17 for Coleman.