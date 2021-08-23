INDIANA
Noise complaints
Indiana Borough Police investigated a noise complaint Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fisher Avenue. Police said they found Benjamin J. Kullen, 20, of Conneaut Lake, hosted a loud party at his residence. He has been charged with violating the borough code for noise and is awaiting plea underMagisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police investigated a noise complaint Friday at 11:07 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fisher Avenue. Police said they found music could be heard more than 50 feet from the residence. Ryan Hartmann, 21, of Landsdale, was cited for violating the borough code for noise and is awaiting plea underMagisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Copper coils stolen
Henkels and McCoy Inc. told state police in Indiana that various copper coils, valuing a total of $500, were stolen from the open bed of a Ford pickup truck belonging to the company along Wayne Avenue. The business claims the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Indiana said Roy Lowe, a 29-year-old Salix man, was charged with harassment after he allegedly shoved a 66-year-old Blairsville man to the ground. Police said the incident occurred on Campbell Mills Road Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. when Lowe allegedly refused to leave his ex-girlfriend’s parent’s residence after they refused to tell him her location. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from Lowe.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Terroristic threats
State police at Punxsutawney said two men, an 18-year-old from Punxsutawney and a 61-year-old from Delancey, got into a verbal altercation Wednesday at 3 p.m. along Adrian Road.
Troopers said a knife was handled during that altercation, and threats were made to use that knife. State police said charges are pending.
Garbage dumped
On Tuesday, shortly before 1 p.m., state police at Punxsutawney received a report of a 43-year-old Sharpsville woman dumping bags of garbage on the property of a 66-year-old Punxsutawney area man along Beyer Avenue.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney arrested a 30-year-old St. Marys man for suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession after a traffic stop on Saturday at 1:48 a.m. along West Main Street and Water Street.
Troopers said the man was stopped as he was driving a silver Hyundai sedan for a lighting violation and was seen to have suspected drug-related impairment. He underwent a battery of field sobriety tests and gave troopers consent to search his vehicle, where a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Unemployment scam
A 32-year-old Punxsutawney area man told state police at Punxsutawney that his identity was used for a false state unemployment claim. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
State police said individuals who receive unemployment claim paperwork and have not made a claim are encouraged to contact the PA Fraud Hotline at 1 (800) 692-7469, as well as the state Department of Labor and Industry and the state Office of Unemployment Compensation.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Social Security scam
A 62-year-old Mahaffey woman told state police at Punxsutawney that she received a telephone call on Wednesday afternoon from someone claiming to be a Texas sheriff.
She told troopers that the unknown person asked her to recall her Social Security number.
After the call, the victim called the Social Security office and related the matter. State police said that office advised her that this was a scam and that she should call the local police.
Troopers said their investigation of the matter continues.