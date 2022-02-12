INDIANA
Theft by deception
On Thursday at 2:40 p.m. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a business along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, where an Indiana woman allegedly was trying to return a stolen item for a refund.
Police said Dana Lynn Findley, 29, was arrested for theft by deception.
She was arraigned Thursday night before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Haberl on Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Theft reported
State police in the Kiski Valley have issued a release regarding the theft of a Ruger P89DC 9mm handgun from a residence along Route 217 between July 9 and Dec. 14 of last year.
Troopers said a 63-year-old Latrobe area man also reported the theft of a $1,200 gold diamond ring with a band of smaller diamonds, and two tools valued at $100 apiece.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Abernathy at (724) 697-5780.