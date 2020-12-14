INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough police charged Kameron Carr, 20, of Gibsonia, with driving under the influence of drugs and two summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic stop at 7:23 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 800 block of School Street. Officers filed the complaint Nov. 30 in Indiana District Court.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Saltsburg-area man from Iselin Road provided his bank account information to someone who contacted and deceived him through email on Dec. 9, according to state police. The man sustained a loss of $4,000.
PLUMVILLE
Assault
Three teenagers were charged following a family scuffle at 1:08 a.m. Nov. 26 on Corbett Avenue, state police said
Troopers at Indiana listed a 53-year-old Plumville woman as a victim, and reported that a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were charged with assault. The youths also were described as victims in the domestic incident.
Police did not release the teens’ names.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police said an intruder got into two pickup trucks owned by a Commodore man and stole almost $300 worth of property, including two sterling silver rings, a silver diamond ring, a Bluetooth speaker, a dashboard camera, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.
Troopers said the theft was discovered at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 7 on Route 403.
A Dixonville woman told investigators on Dec. 7 that her pickup truck along Route 403 had been entered but that she found nothing missing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fire investigation
A state police fire marshal reported that a blaze on the evening of Dec .7 at Shadow Vineyard and Winery, 1681 Airport Road, caused $600,000 damage.
The cause of the fire could not be determined, Trooper Emery Faith reported.
Douglas Mankovich, of Punxsutawney, owns the winery.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Trespassing
An Avonmore man was accused of trespassing on state-owned land at 1325 Learn Road at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to state police. Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Resistance
State police took an 18-year-old Mahaffey man into custody for involuntary mental health commitment at about 1 p.m. Dec. 6 on Ridge Road, and reported that the man “failed to follow troopers’ commands” during the confrontation.
The man, whose name was not released, would be charged with resisting arrest, troopers said.