WHITE TOWNSHIP
Fugitive charged
A Clymer man who fled from state police on Sept. 3 at Regency Mall as troopers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants has been charged with drug offenses uncovered following the foot chase. Troopers at the Indiana station charged Frank Moose, 28, with possession of crystal methamphetamine and paraphernalia and resisting arrest in a complaint filed Sept. 16 at Homer City District Court.
Investigators discovered Moose in the front passenger seat of a car in the parking lot at 1:03 p.m. and took him into a brief chase on foot to High Street, according to a report. Police said they found the drugs in his possession and sent him to the Indiana County Jail to await court action on that and earlier cases.
The case was one of three lodged against Moose last week.
Troopers also charged Moose with possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21 on Cherryhill Township. The complaint was filed Sept. 14 in Clymer District Court.
Police also charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 16 in Green Township, in papers filed Sept. 15 at the Clymer court.
Online court records show Moose was charged earlier this year with unauthorized use of a vehicle in White Township on June 27. State police filed that charge July 29 in the Homer City court.
Indiana Borough police accused Moose of theft from a vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of an access device, and one count of possession of an altered access device on June 13. Police filed a criminal complaint July 21 in Indiana District Court.
Preliminary hearings have been set for Sept. 29; Oct. 1, 19 and 27; and Nov. 23 in the five unresolved cases.
Shoplifting
Amanda McCann, of Norton, Mass., was cited with a summary count of retail theft in papers filed Sept. 14 at Homer City District Court. State police reported that McCann stole $54.02 worth of groceries at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 7 at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
INDIANA
Man cited
Indiana Borough police charged Eric Elgin, of South Fork, Cambria County, with underage drinking and retail theft at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 12 at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave. Officers filed the citations against Elgin on Sept. 14 before District Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
Drug offense
Matthew Baker, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was charged Sept. 15 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. Indiana Borough police found Baker, 35, with the contraband at 10:38 a.m. Aug. 13 when police assisted a Jefferson County probation officer at Baker’s apartment at 722 Philadelphia St., according to a report.