NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Kidnapping attempt
State police based in Punxsutawney reported this weekend that at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a missing 1-year-old girl on Coolspring Road.
Police interviewed family members and said the victim’s father stated he had noticed a blue/teal vehicle drive past his residence several times that day.
Shortly after the last time the vehicle drove by, the father said he heard his daughter screaming and after searching for approximately 45 minutes, the family was unable to locate her, according to police.
The child was eventually located approximately 1.5 miles east of her address lying uninjured in the road, police said.
Police reported that the only details provided about the vehicle was the color and that two people were inside, one of whom was female.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
PFA violation
State police investigated a PFA violation involving a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both of Apollo, at a location along Saltsburg Avenue and Rose Street.
The incident took place at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No further information was provided.
DUI
A 55-year-old woman from Indiana, was pulled over for traffic violations on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. on Wayne Avenue, according to state police. Police reported the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police reported a 25-year-old man from Cherry Tree, was stopped for a traffic violation at 5:43 p.m. along Main Street on Friday. The driver was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.