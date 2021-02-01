WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police at Indiana said a 22-year-old Indiana woman underrang 17 miscellaneous items with a total value of $42.39 on Friday at 1:39 p.m. at the Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.
Troopers said a summary count of retail theft was filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee. However, a docket was not immediately available on the state judicial website.
ARMAGH
Stolen tickets
State police at Indiana said a 27-year-old Homer City woman stole $830 worth of virtual and physical lottery tickets without reimbursing her place of employment along Route 56 at West Philadelphia Street Extension.
Troopers said it happened between 4:45 and 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 27. No docket was immediately available for the suspect on the state judicial website.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary
State police at Punxsutawney said a 38-year-old LaJose woman reported clothing missing from her home along Thompson Town Road. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.