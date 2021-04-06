INDIANA
Woman cited
Borough police discovered Lori Ann Murdock, 24, of Indiana, intoxicated at 9:10 a.m. Sunday in the municipal parking garage at 650 Water St. and cited her with public drunkenness, according to a report.
Drug offense
A 19-year-old woman from Derry, Westmoreland County, was discovered with marijuana and related items in a vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:49 p.m. March 11 on South Sixth Street between School and Washington streets, Indiana Borough police said.
Charges have not yet been filed.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Woman cited
State police at Ebensburg said Meghan Plowman, 37, of Altoona, hit an unidentified person’s face and head at 3 a.m. Saturday on Municipal Road near Arbor Lane.
Troopers cited Plowman with harassment and withheld the name of the person who raised the allegation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Exposure
A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were involved in an incident of indecent exposure at 10:36 a.m. March 22 on Main Street, state police reported Monday.
Troopers learned of the matter through a ChildLine referral. Investigators didn’t mention whether the youths were victims or suspects in the case.