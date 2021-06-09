INDIANA
Drug charge
Indiana Borough police charged Gregory Muffie, of Coral, with possession of heroin and related items that officers uncovered during a traffic stop at 10:24 a.m. May 28 in the 400 block of Oak Street.
A preliminary hearing was set for July 8 in Indiana District Court.
DUI
Indiana Borough police charged Ryan Irwin, 41, of Black Lick, with driving under the influence of drugs in a complaint filed Friday in Indiana District Court.
Police said Irwin was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 12:03 a.m. May 16 in the parking lot of a business along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Drug offenses
Mitchell Nesby, 28, of Wilkinsburg, was holding contraband at 8:56 p.m. May 25, when Indiana Borough police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street, according to a news release.
Officers charged him on Thursday with possession of marijuana and an unspecified drug and two summary traffic infractions.
o o o
Police charged Rodney Campbell, of Indiana, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a summary count of public intoxication following his arrest at 11:47 p.m. Thursday at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., according to a report.
Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man at the scene and determined that Campbell presented a danger to himself and others, police said.
Campbell, 26, was first treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center and was charged Friday in a complaint filed before District Judge Guy Haberl.
Man cited
Borough officers found Sean Bray, 22, of Indiana, intoxicated in the 1000 block of Church Street at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and cited him with public drunkenness, according to a report.
PFA arrest
Hiram McGill, 47, of Indiana, was sent to Indiana County Jail to await court action on an allegation that he violated a protection from abuse order held by an Indiana woman at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nixon Avenue, borough police reported.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police charged Marshall Stoken, of North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, in connection with the theft of $349 worth of DeWalt brand tool kits from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Townfair Center, Ben Franklin Road South.
Troopers at Indiana said Stoken, 29, pushed a shopping cart past the checkout counters at 1:07 p.m. May 18 and cited him with a summary count of retail theft.
Citations
Angelicque Stoltz, of Lucernemines, refused to leave a doctor’s office at 4 p.m. Monday and stood screaming in the lobby at the Medical Arts Building near Indiana Regional Medical Center, prompting several waiting patients to vacate the area, state police reported Tuesday.
Troopers cited Stoltz, 56, with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
o o o
James Higgins, 45, of Josephine, was cited with disorderly conduct on Monday in Homer City District Court.
Troopers at Indiana said Higgins was involved in a domestic dispute at 5:31 p.m. Saturday in a residence along Oakland Avenue.
Investigators didn’t identify the person who raised the allegation against Higgins.
Vandalism
A mattress valued at $119 and a shower sprinkler head worth $84 were damaged at 5:35 p.m. Monday in an act of criminal mischief in the Indiana County Jail, state police reported.
Troopers didn’t mention whether anyone was charged.