WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disturbance reported
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disturbance reported
State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited five people for harassment after a disturbance over an attempted custody exchange on July 16 at 1:29 p.m. along Old U.S. Route 119.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting pleas from Taya Lee Sinclair, 19, Terry Allen Bratcher, 23, and Jerome Scott Cobaugh, 19, all of Clymer; Hannah Marie Ellis, 22, of Armagh; and Chelsea Renee Wilshire, 22, of Cherry Tree.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Wallet, cash stolen
A 54-year-old Avonmore, Westmoreland County, woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that she left her wallet in a Dollar General cart before leaving the store, but later found it was missing.
She told troopers the $150 wallet had $60 in cash in it.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Defiant trespass
On Saturday at approximately 12:50 p.m., state police at Troop D, Kittanning, were dispatched to an address along Washington Avenue where a female reportedly was trespassing though she had been warned the day before not to come back.
Troopers said Bobbi Rocco, 41, of Dayton, was escorted off the property and cited for trespassing.
Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.
