INDIANA
Vandalism
Someone broke a window of a house along the 100 block of South 11th Street at 8 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Thefts
Somebody stole the South Seventh Street and School Street signs from a post on the southwest corner of the intersection of the streets, Indiana Borough police said. A stop sign and its metal post were stolen from the intersection of South Seventh and Grant streets, according to a report. The signs were noted to be missing Sunday.
Drug offense
Borough police discovered marijuana and paraphernalia in a vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:36 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Locust Street, according to a reported.
A juvenile suspect from Erie was charged through Indiana County youth authorities. Police didn’t release the suspect’s name.
Alcohol violations
Tyler Atherton, of Indiana, was held at Indiana County Jail following his arrest by borough police at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Philadelphia Street, according to a report.
Officers cited Atherton, 26, with public drunkenness.
An 18-year-old woman from Valencia was discovered in possession of alcohol and an open container at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rice Avenue, borough police reported.
Police said charges would be filed later at Indiana District Court.
Borough police cited Rodney Campbell, 25, with public drunkenness at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Fourth Street, according to a report.
Officers reported Campbell presented “a danger to himself and others.”
Noise
Indiana police cited Amy Nelen, 21, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from Fenelton, Butler County, with a violation of the noise ordinance at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of School Street.
Austin Madara, 21, an IUP student from Fairview, Erie County, was cited with a noise ordinance violation at 277 S. Seventh St. at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 16, court records show. Investigators said he hosted “a gathering of individuals without masks and proper social distancing” and that loud music could be heard in excess of 50 feet from the house.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
A Cherry Tree woman, 40, was found with marijuana in her possession during a traffic stop at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 19 on Lilac Street at Lisa Drive, state policy reported today.
Charges have not yet been filed.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
State police charged Marissa Moore, 22, of Homer City, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:02 a.m. Oct. 3 on Newport Road.
Police gave no other details of the incident.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Women cited
Two Marion Center women “engaged in mutual combat” at 1:07 p.m. Oct. 15 on Wolfe Way, according to a news release issued today by state police at Indiana.
Court charges against the woman could not be confirmed today.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Domestic fight
A Greensburg woman, 27, hit a Bolivar man, 30, with a tire iron during an argument between them at 6:20 p.m. Friday on Eighth Street, state police reported.
The attack “caused a serious inconvenience and alarm to neighbors,” Trooper Timothy Farkas wrote in a news release.
Police reported that the woman would be cited with harassment and withheld the names of the suspect and the victim.
LATROBE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
Mark Altman, of Derry, was charged with driving under the influence and three summary traffic violations including driving under suspension — his seventh offense — in connection with a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Sept. 17 on Fairmont Street at Raymond Avenue.
Troopers filed a complaint Oct. 6 at Bradenville District Court.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
A Latrobe man, 36, was suspected of driving under the influence at 8:49 p.m. Oct. 10, when state troopers halted his vehicle for traffic violations on Fairmont Street, according to a report.
Charges have not yet been filed.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Drug offense
A Dayton woman, 56, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and a pipe at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 9 on Route 66, state police at Clarion reported.
Troopers encountered the suspect when they joined state police from Kittanning in a search for her, for undisclosed reasons.
No charges have yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 42-year-old Punxsutawney woman was discovered to be inebriated during a traffic stop at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 27 on Rikers Road. Troopers have not yet filed charges in the case.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Theft
A Westover man told state police that someone stole a black and blue 2016 Polaris Razor 800S all-terrain vehicle on Oct. 19 from the woods near his residence.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said the ATV was recovered Thursday. No other details were given.