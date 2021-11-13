BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Indecent exposure
State police said a 24-year-old man from Mount Union reported to police that on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Blairsville aimed a cellphone camera at him in the restroom of Sheetz on Route 22 West.
Police said the men were using toilets next to each other when it is suspected that the Blairsville man took a photograph or video of the Mount Union man.
Identity theft
Police said that on Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., a 32-year-old woman from Blairsville reported that she received a notification that a fraudulent unemployment claim was made using her identity. Police said their investigation was inconclusive.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
State police said that on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. they were dispatched to Wolfe Road where a 22-year-old woman from Indiana reported that an amount around $1,000 was taken from her checking account.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the theft incident.