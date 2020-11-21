INDIANA
Assault charge
Borough police said Justin Ruffner assaulted a woman at 3:02 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street and charged him with simple assault and harassment.
Officers withheld the name of the person who raised the allegations.
On-call Judge Susanne Steffee allowed Ruffner, 32, to remain free on unsecured bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 1.
SALTSBURG
Theft charges
Rebecca Brewer, 33, of Vandergrift, was charged Monday with misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property, accusing her of stealing $425 worth of property that belongs to a Leechburg man.
Troopers at Indiana said Brewer took the items including a wallet, cellphone charging cord, a folding knife, identification cards and $385 at 2:11 a.m. Nov. 4 on Washington Street.
Police filed a criminal complaint in Blairsville District Court.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Drug, DUI
A 25-year-old Anita man was discovered to be high on drugs when state police halted him in his Chevrolet Silverado for traffic violations at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday on North Penn Street, according to state police. Troopers found drugs and paraphernalia during the stop, according to a news release. Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
State troopers discovered “a large amount of processed marijuana” in a 2001 Buick Century during a traffic stop on McCracken Road at Route 119 at 11:14 a.m. Nov. 13, according to a report. Police said charges will be filed later against a man, 32, and woman, 31, both from Punxsutawney.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
State police cited Scott Egoff, 46, of Punxsutawney, with a summary count of harassment following a domestic tiff with a 25-year-old DuBois woman at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 410, according to a report.
Burglary
Authorities offered a reward of $10,000 to be paid for information leading to an arrest in the case of a burglary late last month at a home-improvement contracting business along Route 410
Someone broke into Dave’s Metal Roofing facility between 2 and 3:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and stole $200,000 worth of cash and valuables, state police reported.
Anyone with information about the heist was asked to phone Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (888) 472-7477. Anonymity is permitted.