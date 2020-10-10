INDIANA
Vandalism
Somebody slashed a tire on a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Washington Street between 7 a.m. and noon Friday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Theft
Borough police reported that a fluorescent yellow “Slow Down” sign was stolen between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday from the yard at a house along the 600 block of Diamond Avenue.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A 12-year-old girl reported through the Safe2Say system on Tuesday that she had been threatened with physical contact on Diamondville Road. State police said the investigation is ongoing.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Firearm charge
Dakota Craft, of Punxsutawney, was held Friday at Jefferson County Jail to await court action on weapons violation.
Troopers at Punxsutawney charged Craft, 28, with a third-degree felony count of carrying a gun without a permit.
Police gave no details of what led to the arrest.
District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock set bond at $5,000 cash. A hearing date has not been set.