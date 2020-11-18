INDIANA
Burglary
An intruder stole money and property between 1:30 and 2:05 a.m. Nov. 7 from Monro Auto Service and Tire Center, 1336 Oakland Ave., Indiana Borough police reported.
A surveillance video recording showed images of a man who disabled several electric meters before he entered the shop through a glass door panel, gathered the loot and walked away inbound on Oakland Avenue, according to the report.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police charged Francisco Arroyo, of Indiana, with simple assault and harassment in connection with a domestic dispute at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday on Laurel Street, according to a report.
Arroyo, 26, was ordered to appear Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing before on-call Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.
Troopers withheld the name of a 21-year-old woman who was said to have been involved in the altercation.
Shoplifting
A New Florence woman, 23, stole $121.59 worth of goods at 2:57 p.m. Thursday from Walmart in the SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported. Charges have not yet been filed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Man jailed
Charles Ross, of Homer City, has been held the past 16 days in the Indiana County Jail after being charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show.
State police arrested Ross, 28, following “a drug-induced disturbance” at 4:12 a.m. Oct. 29 at 20 Graceton Village Road.
Online court records show Ross was sent to jail Nov. 2 following preliminary arraignment before Judge Robert Bell of Blairsville District Court and has been unable to post $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.
HOMER CITY
Burglary
Someone damaged a door frame in an attempt to break into a house along Campbell Avenue on Oct. 16 or 17, state police reported today. Police withheld the name of the resident who reported the incident.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Contempt
State police said a Home man, 41, violated a court-issued protection-from-abuse order at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday on Bush Road near Route 85. The man has not yet been charged, court records show.