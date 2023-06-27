INDIANA
Cruelty to animals
On June 21 at around 2 p.m., according to Indiana Borough Police Department, a man was reported to have picked up his dog by the leash and slammed it against the ground.
Police said Matthew Palmer, 37, was issued a citation for cruelty to animals that also was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
According to court records, Palmer also has counts involving alleged endangering of the welfare of children in Indiana County Common Pleas Court and a hearing scheduled July 12 before Haberl on charges of defiant trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct filed after a May 11 incident.
Assault charge
A Northern Cambria man already scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in one Indiana case on harassment and simple assault charges, and awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence and possessing marijuana in Cherryhill Township, also now faces a variety of counts in a separate matter involving an alleged assault June 21 along the 400 block of South Taylor Avenue.
It happened shortly after noon, Indiana Borough Police Department said, and led to charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license, all of which were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Criminal mischief
Indiana Borough Police Department said it received a report of criminal mischief at a residence along the 400 block of Church Street, between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were told a front door was damaged.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call borough police at (724) 349-2121.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Sobriety checkpoint
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. along U.S. Route 119, making one arrest for driving under the influence, issuing 12 summary traffic citations, and writing up 11 warnings to motorists.
