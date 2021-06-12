INDIANA
Harassing phone calls
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 19-year-old Indiana woman was cited for misdemeanor harassment after placing more than 60 phone calls to another person on April 28 between 3:35 and 5:27 a.m.
No docket was found for the suspect on the state courts website.
Juvenile cited
Indiana Borough police said an 16-year-old Indiana male was cited for fleeing and eluding, as well as recklessly endangering another person, after failing to stop for police along South Fourth Street May 30 at approximately 1:14 p.m.
Police said the driver was taken into custody after coming to a stop along South 15th Street.
Hit-run accident
Indiana Borough police reported a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle along the 700 block of Philadelphia Street Wednesday between 6:30 and 7 p.m., and the driver of that other vehicle did not stop to provide information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Criminal mischief
Indiana Borough police said a 19-year-old Indiana woman was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief after an incident around midnight on April 30 where a vehicle was intentionally damaged along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
The suspect was identified but no docket could be found for her on the state courts website.
Flower garden damaged
Indiana Borough police reported a flower garden was damaged along the 500 block of Water Street between 1 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.