COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Football field vandalized
State police at Kittanning said unknown individuals drove a side-by-side vehicle through a metal gate and onto the West Shamokin High School football field on May 23 at approximately 2:26 a.m.
School officials told troopers that the individuals caused $4,000 damage to a metal gate and $600 to a gate latch, then $300 damage to a soccer field and $150 to the football field by tearing up the turf.
Troopers said the side-by-side had an LED light bar mounted on its roof. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (724) 543- 2011.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Hit-and-run
State police at Punxsutawney said a single vehicle was eastbound in the Snax Food N Gas parking lot, along Route 119 south of Punxsutawney, when it made a left turn and struck a septic rise, then fled the scene without making a report.
Troopers said it happened on May 21 at 11:45 p.m.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Warrant arrest
State police at Punxsutawney said Ryan Silvis, 30, of South Fork, Cambria County, provided a false name and date of birth when he was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 7:43 p.m. April 25 along Harmony and Shepard Lane roads.
Troopers said further investigation revealed that Silvis was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
State police said additional charges will be filed with Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Drug-related arrest
State police at Punxsutawney said a 36-year-old Hastings woman was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 7:50 p.m. on April 19 along Butterbaugh and Shepherd roads.
Troopers said further investigation revealed that the woman was in possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police said a search warrant was prepared and drugs, paraphernalia and an explosive device were found in the vehicle. Troopers said charges would be filed with Judge Glass.
CHERRY TREE
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney said a 58-year-old Cherry Tree man was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 9:58 p.m. on April 12 along North Main and Market streets.
Troopers said the man was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a 43-year-old Cherry Tree woman riding with him was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession.
State police said charges will be filed with District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fender-bender
State police at Punxsutawney said two motorists escaped injury in a crash involving a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. on Pine Street at Sycamore Street.
Troopers said the truck operated by Frederick Klotz, 68, of Punxsutawney, was at a stop sign on Pine Street when he backed up to allow another vehicle to turn off Sycamore Street onto Pine Street.
State police said the truck backed directly into the SUV driven by Brianna Frampton, 25, of Rossiter, which was stopped behind him. Troopers said Klotz was cited for limitations on driving, while Frampton was investigated but not charged with having a suspended or revoked license.