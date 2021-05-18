INDIANA
Weapons violations
A Johnstown man was discovered skulking about early Monday in the Fourth Ward and was held at Indiana County Jail to face charges locally and in Cambria County.
Indiana Borough police found Q’Wante Rose, 19, hiding between vehicles on North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets at 12:42 a.m. and seized an unlicensed handgun from him, according to a report.
Police said Rose had some pot and paraphernalia in his possession.
Officers charged Rose with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a permit, misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and an ungraded charge of possession of a gun by a fugitive.
A hearing has been set for May 25 in Homer City District Court.
Johnstown City police had charged Rose on April 28 with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an unlicensed gun, simple assault and terroristic threats and obtained a warrant for his arrest. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 16, 2020 in the city.
Assault
Borough police arrested Kandi Swanson, of Indiana, at 4:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Church Street, where officers had been told that she placed multiple calls to the Indiana County 911 emergency center for no reason. Investigators said Swanson, 42, kicked an officer when she was being questioned.
Police charged her with simple assault, harassment and a misdemeanor count related to the bothersome calls to the dispatch center. The charges would be sent by summons from Indiana District Court.
Man cited
Borough officers cited Jason Stevens, 43, of Carrolltown, Cambria County, with public drunkenness sand disorderly conduct following a disturbance at 8:42 p.m. Sunday at an unspecified business on South Fifth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets, according to a report.
o o o
Caden Walters, of Myerstown, Lebanon County, was cited with underage drinking and public drunkenness at 12:07 a.m. Sunday after borough police were told that he had fallen down drunk in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, officers said Monday.
Walters, 20, was written up and then temporarily detained at Indiana County Jail.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State troopers at Indiana said Sean Kaelin, 32, made unwanted physical contact with Cassandra Smith, of Indiana, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 113 Thunder Cloud Lane. Kaelin, of Indiana, was cited with harassment.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police cited Shellbie Kovach, 30, of New Florence, with a summary count of harassment following a dispute with Katrina Drazina, 24, of Blairsville, at 6:52 p.m. Friday at 196 Susan Drive.
Troopers said the women were embroiled in a brouhaha over a child custody matter.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An intruder stole $1,000 worth of $20 bills between 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 8 from a woman’s residence along Loop Road near Marion Center, state police said Sunday.
SALTSBURG
Forgery
A pharmacist at a Washington Street drugstore refused to process a prescription for a customer at 4 p.m. May 7 when he suspected that the prescription form was phony, according to state police.
Troopers said the customer left without the meds; investigators also urged area doctors and druggists to watch for fraudulent prescription forms and be vigilant for attempts at illegally procuring controlled substances.
CHERRY TREE
Fugitive captured
State police withheld the names of a Cambria County man and woman who they said were jailed to face court action on unspecified charges following a high-speed chase over the weekend.
Troopers encountered the pair, both from Patton, at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, when police attempted a traffic stop on Route 219 (Market Street) and began pursuit of a southbound Volvo V70. The motorist sped away several miles onto roads in the Northern Cambria area and doubled back northbound on Route 219 toward Cherry Tree, where troopers halted the car on Long Street.
Police said the driver, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 25-year-old woman, were injured when the car was forced off the road and up an embankment, where it overturned.
The man was wanted for a parole violation in Cambria County and was incarcerated in Ebensburg, while the woman had eluded arrest in Blair County and was lodged in the county jail in Hollidaysburg.
Troopers at the Punxsutawney station Monday evening were unable to provided the suspects’ names or details of the earlier charges they faced.
Investigators also reported that the driver was suspected of being impaired and the passenger was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and related items.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
The rear window of a Honda CRV was discovered broken at 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Pleasant Valley Road, state police said Sunday. Troopers withheld the name of a Blairsville man who reported the damage.