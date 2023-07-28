INDIANA
Spirits Shop robbed
INDIANA
Spirits Shop robbed
On Wednesday at 6:48 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the Wine and Spirits Shop at 575 Philadelphia St. regarding a retail theft that occurred on July 22 at approximately 5 p.m.
Officers said the suspect being sought is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing, but with a blue and red baseball cap on.
Police said the suspect put a bottle of tequila in the back of his pants and left the store without paying for it.
The investigation is ongoing and IBPD said any information should be referred to Officer Noah C. Miller at (724) 349-2121.
