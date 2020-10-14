SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Assault
Brandon Garris, of Ford City, fought with a Shelocta woman at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in their home at 111 Schall Lane, state police reported.
The woman, said by state police to be Garris’ fiancée, told investigators that he grabbed her hair, punched her face, threw her to the floor and kicked her.
The woman, 25, suffered minor injuries in the altercation, police said.
Garris, 25, was sent to Armstrong County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Judge Kevin McCausland in Rural Valley District Court.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offense
A Brookville man, 60, was found in possession of suspected drugs at 10:39 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop on Walston Road near Church Place, state police reported.
Troopers also suspected the motorist of driving while impaired. Charges would be filed after further investigation, police said.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rig missing
Someone stole a drilling rig from Holt Drilling Company along Route 219 between 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, state police reported.
The green rig was mounted on a white Mack truck with Holt Drilling lettered on the side.
Troopers from the DuBois station said the truck was seen traveling south on Route 219 toward DuBois.