CENTER TOWNSHIP
Police chase
A Johnstown man led state troopers on a high-speed pursuit at 5:40 p.m. May 31 on Route 119 where he drove north on the southbound lanes and rode at times on the Hoodlebug hiking and biking trail along the highway, investigators said Sunday.
Police charged Troy Lucas, 32, with a felony count of fleeing from police; three counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of disorderly conduct and driving under suspension, all as misdemeanors; plus 37 traffic offenses in a complaint filed June 7 in Blairsville District Court.
Lucas, whose address in an online court record is shown as Chest Springs, has been charged by summons and is being sought for preliminary arraignment.
Theft of services
A Homer City man, 49, illegally dumped a bag of trash into a dumpster at the Royal Oak Apartments complex along Kassel Road on Thursday, state police reported.
Troopers said an Apollo man, listed as the victim of the unauthorized dumping, refused to cooperate further with the police investigation and asked for no prosecution.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
Steven McIntyre, of Indiana, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. May 13 when state troopers found him in a Mitsubishi Outlander parked on the road at Lower Two Lick Drive and South Sixth Street (Route 954) “after just having consumed illicit drugs,” according to a report.
Troopers charged McIntyre, 35, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, public drunkenness and two traffic violations in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. A hearing before Judge Guy Haberl is set for June 23.
Man jailed
State troopers arrested Mohammed Aljohani, of Indiana, on Tuesday evening when officers answered a complaint of an intoxicated man at 100 Grove Lane, according to a report.
Police released few other details of the incident but reported that Aljohani, 24, was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness and was held at Indiana County Jail when he was unable to post $5,000 bond.
A hearing has been scheduled for June 21 before Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Theft arrest
Graham Creel, of Northern Cambria, stole a supply of Clonazepam tablets, two packages of ammunition and $1,200 cash from a car owned by a Clymer man while it was parked on Hemlock Lane at 11:30 p.m. June 4, state police said Sunday.
Troopers charged Creel, 23, with a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of theft in a complaint filed June 7 in Clymer District Court.
Creel was released on unsecured bond and ordered to appear July 26 for a preliminary hearing.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Heilwood woman reported to state police that someone stole the license plates from a Mazda and a Ford parked at her residence along Pine Street between June 7 and Wednesday. Troopers have no suspects.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers at Indiana said a 17-year-old Saltsburg girl was suspected of drinking and driving at 12:42 p.m. May 20 when the Chevrolet City Express she was driving wrecked on Shrokman Road at Blackleggs Road.
Police said the teen and at least one other person were injured in the crash.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Assault arrest
State police said Edward Pearce, of Hillsdale, assaulted a Punxsutawney woman, 42, at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Fire Tower Road, and was jailed until Friday when he posted bond for his release from Clearfield County Jail.
Pearce, 56, was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Troopers withheld the name of the person who raised the allegations.
A hearing is set for Wednesday in Houtzdale District Court.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
A Latrobe-area woman told state police that she provided Apple gift cards worth $5,000 on Friday to someone who phoned her and claimed that her Apple Pay account had been hacked.
o o o
State police at Kiski Valley reported that someone stole a garage door controller from a woman’s vehicle on Marjorie Ann Drive, near Latrobe, on Friday morning.