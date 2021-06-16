WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
Thomas Anderson Jr. kicked a state trooper's face and head and kicked a police car at 5:50 p.m. Monday as investigators took him into custody following a disturbance along East Pike, according to a report.
Anderson was found "shouting at neighbors in a hostile manner" near his apartment, investigators said, and was taken to Indiana Regional Hospital for treatment. Police said he had been drinking and took depression meds before the episode.
Troopers charged him with felony counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
Judge Susanne Steffee of Homer City District Court released him on unsecured bond and ordered him to appear Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Citation
State police cited John Bence, 36, of Indiana, with public drunkenness at 10:45 a.m. June 4 on Locust Street in Coral. Troopers gave no other details but said the matter remained under investigation.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug charges
Ivy Greene, 25, of Pittsburgh, was charged with possession of pot for personal use when troopers found her with contraband in a vehicle that was halted for a traffic violation at 3:40 p.m. May 25 on Corporate Campus Drive, state police reported.
A hearing is set for July 21 in Blairsville District Court.
o o o
Indiana-based troopers charged a Pittsburgh motorist with possessions of pot after clocking him driving 84 mph on Route 22 near Club Lane on May 25, according to a report.
Kerry Meyers, 36, was charged with possession, speeding and driving under suspension in a complaint filed June 9 in Blairsville District Court.
Judge Robert Bell ordered Meyers to return for a hearing on July 21.
Drugs found
Troopers at Indiana said someone discovered a small glassine bag containing suspected methamphetamine on the dining room floor in the Taco Bell restaurant along Corporate Campus Drive on Friday. Police had no clues to finding the owner.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harassment
William Kirkpatrick, 53, of Saltsburg, was cited with harassment stemming from an incident at 2:10 p.m. May 13 on Forest Drive, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Troopers filed papers Monday in Washington Township District Court.