INDIANA
Underage drinking
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl is awaiting a plea in the case of Gabrielle Shick, 20, of Pittsburgh, who was cited at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday with underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police Department said she was found to be intoxicated at an address in the 900 block of Church Street.
Bicycle stolen
Borough police said unknown individuals stole an unattended bicycle from a home in the 200 block of North Fourth Street between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the bicycle is a 2020 Tan Marin Mountain Bike with water bottle, air pump and tool bag. Anyone with information is asked to contact IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Hit-run
State police at Indiana said an unknown vehicle scraped the left rear bumper of a Chevrolet Sonic belonging to Connie J. Shaffer, 69, of Indiana, as they were side-by-side in parking stalls along Warren Road on Monday at 9:38 p.m. Troopers said the driver then left without stopping to provide information.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft reported
A 64-year-old Homer City-area man told state police at Indiana that $6,000 worth of items was stolen from an address along Long Road. The man told troopers it happened between 8 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Strangulation
State police at Indiana said a 32-year-old Belle Vernon-area man faces charges following an argument over his continuous drug use on Sept. 11 at 10:50 a.m. with his girlfriend, a 24-year-old Blairsville-area woman.
Troopers said the argument became more heated and he choked her with his hands.
He then took her phone and damaged her apartment. State police said he subsequently was arrested in the parking lot of Sheetz along Route 22 with drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Total damage to the apartment and phone was estimated at $250. A docket for the suspect was not available on the state courts website.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Indiana said a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman face charges after a domestic violence call also involving a 40-year-old woman, all from the New Florence area.
State police were called to an address along Gamble Road on Sept. 11 at 9:25 p.m. Troopers said a verbal altercation turned physical when the younger couple pushed each other.
Dockets for the suspects were not available on the state courts website.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Indecent assault
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a sexual assault allegation from an undisclosed address involving a 4-year-old Glen Campbell-area girl around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
GLEN CAMPBELL
Drug possession
Drug-related charges have been filed before separate magistrates against a Manassas, Va., couple arrested Aug. 23 at 8:57 p.m. during a traffic stop at Glenwood and Third avenues.
State police at Punxsutawney said Jeffrey Adams, 42, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was the object of a felony warrant, while Melissa Smith, 38, was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Adams was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and is free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Smith was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl. No bond was listed for her, but Haberl scheduled a preliminary hearing in her case for Sept. 30.