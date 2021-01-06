CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Fleeing from police
A Northern Cambria woman was jailed Dec. 22 to face charges that she fled from state police and rammed her car into a police cruiser during a pursuit Nov. 3 in the Clymer area.
Keriane Cameron, 27, was charged with a felony county of fleeing or eluding police, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; and five other vehicle code infractions in a criminal complaint filed in Clymer District Court.
Police say troopers at Indiana began pursuit of Cameron’s Chevrolet Impala after several traffic violations at Hancock Street and Peach Avenue in Clymer, attempted a traffic stop on Route 403 at Hillside Drive and took chase when Cameron drove away on Route 403 and hit a patrol car that was responding to assist.
Further along Route 403, the Impala nearly struck several oncoming cars and came to a halt after troopers performed a “PIT maneuver” and forced it off the road near Spaulding Road, where the car hit an embankment and overturned.
Cameron remained in jail today with bond set at $10,000. A hearing is set for Jan. 25 before District Judge Christopher Welch.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police charged James Shellhammer, 55, of Home, with driving under the influence and two summary traffic citations stemming from a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Nov. 15 on Gatskie Drive and Route 85. Troopers filed a criminal complaint Dec. 21 at Clymer District Court, where a preliminary hearing has been set for March 1.
o o o
Marcus Niehenke, of Home, was charged Dec. 8 with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two traffic offenses in a complaint filed by state police at Clymer District Court.
Troopers found Niehenke, 41, to be impaired following a traffic stop on Route 119 on Oct. 17, according to a report. Niehenke has been ordered to appear March 1 for a hearing.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
A Homer City man reported to state police that a stranger rode a camouflage-designed all-terrain vehicle in an open field on his land along Phipps Road at 2 p.m. Monday.