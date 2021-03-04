Clymer
Assault
Brian Reed, of Clymer, argued and fought with a woman at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday on Sage Street and was sent to the Indiana County Jail to await court action on a misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary offenses.
Clymer Borough police said the altercation began inside a house and continued outdoors where a witness told officers that Reed, 29, hit the woman while she was on the ground.
Officers withheld the name of the witness and referred to the victim as Reed’s girlfriend, who refused treatment for minor injuries, according to the report.
Reed was held on $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear March 15 for a preliminary hearing in Clymer District Court.
Intrusion
Someone rummaged through a vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of Dixon Road at 2 a.m. Feb. 22, borough police reported. Investigators circulated on social media a surveillance video recording depicting the break-in. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.
Hit-and-run
Clymer Borough police said a Ford Fusion sustained damage from a hit-and-run vehicle between 5:55 and 6:10 p.m. Friday while it was parked in front of Dollar General along Franklin Street. Police withheld the name of the vehicle owner.
Perry Township, Jefferson County
Drug offense
Aimee Buffington, of Punxsutawney, was suspected of driving under the influence at 3:50 a.m. Jan. 31 when state police conducted a traffic stop on Route 536 at Harper Road. Troopers charged her Wednesday with driving under the influence of marijuana and other drugs and five summary traffic violations in a complaint filed at Punxsutawney District Court.
Beaver Township, Jefferson County
Man cited
A 20-year-old man from Valier was cited with underage drinking at 3:41 a.m. Sunday after state police discovered him intoxicated during a traffic stop on Pansy-Ringgold Road. The minor, who was a passenger in the car, was not identified in the report.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Drug possession
A Latrobe woman, 27, was found holding drugs and related items during a state police investigation of a domestic dispute on Mirtha Way at 4:27 p.m. Monday, according to troopers at the Kiski Valley station. Charges have not yet been filed.
Teens charged
Troopers at Kiski Valley charged two 15-year-old girls, who were court-committed to the Adelphoi Susan’s Place, after they fled detention on Sunday. According to the report, one of the youths used an employee’s cellphone and arranged through the Snapchat app to meet someone outside the residence.
Troopers took the girls into custody five hours later at Legion Keener Park. One was charged with escape, and the other was cited with disorderly conduct.
Theft
A woman from the Loyalhanna area reported to state police that two men stole a refrigerator from the yard at her residence along Latrobe-Derry Road at 2 p.m. Jan. 8.
Troopers said one of the men drove a white utility truck with “CJ Landscaping” lettered on the side, and the other drove a yellow Dodge Ram truck with a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on the tailgate.
Police reported no arrests, and estimated the loss at $50.
Bell Township, Clearfield County
Drugs
A Cherry Tree woman, 39, was found in possession of drugs at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 24 when state police conducted a traffic stop on Burnside McGee Highway, according to a report. Troopers from the Punxsutawney station said the woman also was wanted for arrest on an outstanding warrant issued in Armstrong County.
Police withheld the woman’s name. Charges on the drug offense have not yet been filed.