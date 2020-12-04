WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
An Indiana area man is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond after being arraigned on multiple counts of retail theft Thursday night before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
State police at Indiana said Matthew Deyarmin, 32, stole a $49.88 Sony speaker and $20 Go Air wireless earbuds on Nov. 9 at about 5 p.m. from the Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.
He also was arraigned on two other counts issued Thursday of retail theft by the Indiana Borough Police Department.
A preliminary hearing on the Indiana charges is scheduled for Dec. 14 before Welch, while Dec. 15 hearing
is scheduled before Homer City
Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
DUI
State police at Indiana said a 20-year-old Hollidaysburg man was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash shortly after midnight on Oct. 31.
The driver was not identified in the news release. Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet was towed from the scene following the crash along Metz Road.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Phony $50 bill
Officials at the Blairsville Sheetz convenience store told state police that someone used a counterfeit $50 bill for a purchase there shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Troopers said the suspect fled the scene after making his counterfeit purchase in a red Chevrolet sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Indiana at (724) 357-1960.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
State police said a vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve on Auen Road less than a quarter mile east of Tunnelton Road and destroyed a fence as well as damaged a retention pipe system, leaving $1,000 in damage.
The crash happened on Nov. 24 at 12:44 p.m. and involved what is believed to be a Dodge Ram pickup truck of unknown color, dated between 1994 and 2002, with front-end damage including a missing passenger-side headlight and rearview mirror.
Troopers said the mirror located at the scene was black and covered in a plastic-spray material. Anyone with information regarding the owner of this vehicle is asked to call state police at Indiana at (724) 357-1960.