Indiana
Drugs, intoxication
Indiana Borough police charged Joshua Stiffler, 33, of Indiana, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a summary count of public drunkenness after officers discovered him yelling in the middle of Queen Lane at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 4. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 3 in Indiana District Court before Judge Guy Haberl.
White Township
Shoplifting
A 22-year-old Indiana woman under-rang 16 grocery items worth $76.29 at 2:24 p.m. Jan. 10 in the self-checkout line at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported today. Online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
Colson Wagner, of Indiana, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a summary count of retail theft in a criminal complaint filed Feb. 16 at Homer City District Court.
State troopers from Indiana discovered contraband in Wagner’s possession after he and a companion, Samantha Riley, of Home, were accused of stealing $10 worth of merchandise on Feb. 3 at Dollar Tree, Regency Mall, according to a report. Police earlier cited Riley, 24, with retail theft.
A preliminary hearing for Wagner, 25, has been set for March 30.
DUI
A motorist was suspected of drunken driving following a chain-reaction crash at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday on Indian Springs Road, state police said.
Troopers reported that a Hyundai Elantra ran into the rear of a Cadillac ATS that in turn rear-ended at Chrysler Town & Country minivan stopped at the red light at Oakland Avenue. No one was injured in the accident, police said.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Center Township
Shoplifting
Matthew Hill, of Blairsville, admitted Tuesday to an accusation that he stole a cellphone charger valued at $15.89 from the Sheetz store along Route 119 at Lucerne Road on Feb. 10. Hill, 26, pleaded guilty to a summary count of retail theft in Homer City District Court, where Judge Susanne Steffee imposed a fine and court costs of $463.75.
Bell Township, Westmoreland County
Trespassing
A Saltsburg woman who was accused of driving to the state police Kiski Valley station while high on pot pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday at a scheduled preliminary hearing in Washington Township District Court.
Yvonne Shuppe, 25, pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and disorderly conduct and was assessed a total of $322.50 of fines and court costs.
Judge Jason Buczak dismissed the original misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
State troopers said Shuppe drove into a restricted area at the state police parking lot at 4:43 p.m. March 2, 2020, and believed she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. No DUI charge was filed.
Young Township
Identity theft
A resident of Route 286 near Homer City reported to state police that someone opened an account with Chase Bank on Friday by using his personal information.
Burrell Township
Assault
State police reported that Jared Bellman, of Saltsburg, assaulted a 26-year-old Saltsburg woman during a domestic altercation at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 on Route 119 at the Route 22 interchange.
Troopers withheld the name of the woman who raised the accusations, and reported that she was pregnant.
Online court records show Bellman, 23, was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children and a summary count of harassment.
Bellman was incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail from Feb. 2 until Monday, when he was granted release on unsecured bond by Judge Christopher Welch of Clymer District Court. A hearing is set for March 29.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
ID theft
A Geary Way woman told troopers at Kiski Valley on Monday that someone used her name and information to file for unemployment benefits in Kentucky.
DUI
State police charged Samuel Cottom, 39, of Bradenville, with driving under the influence of alcohol (blood-alcohol content greater than 0.16 percent) and three summary traffic offenses stemming from a wreck reported on Jan. 15 on Route 982 at Industrial Boulevard.
Troopers filed a complaint Thursday at Bradenville District Court. A hearing date has not been set.