WHITE TOWNSHIP
Legos stolen
State police at Indiana said they are looking for a man who removed 11 Lego sets totaling $989.45 from the Walmart store along Oakland Avenue around 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Troopers said the suspect was observed wearing two distinctly patterned sweaters/hooded sweatshirts and fled from the store in what was believed to be a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said tips may be referred to the investigating officer, Trooper Quinton O’Rourke, at (724) 357-1960.
Merchandise taken
State police at Indiana said an unknown suspect stole $95.63 worth of pet, kitchen and bath accessories from Walmart along Oakland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Other details are not available. State police are asking anyone with tips about the thefts to call (724) 357-1960.
Scam reported
A 35-year-old Indiana-area man told state police at Indiana that he was scammed out of $400 by unknown suspects working in cyberspace. The theft was reported on Sept. 29 at 3:41 p.m.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Gun missing
A Burrell Township man told state police at Indiana that he lost his gun from a residence along Blaire Road. The man reported it missing on Oct. 9 at 2:23 p.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Garbage scattered
State police at Indiana said a suspect scattered garbage at the Indiana County Recycling Center along Route 119 South. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing into that incident, which was reported on Oct. 1 at 9:39 a.m.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Burglary attempted
State police at Kittanning are seeking a man and woman who attempted to steal money from the home of an 84-year-old Rural Valley-area resident.
The incident happened Sept. 4 along White Oak Road. The homeowner said the couple was talking to him about repairs to his residence when the woman attempted to distract him while the man looked for money.
The resident said he caught them in the act and demanded they leave, which they did in a silver pickup truck hauling a pop-up camper.
State police said an investigation is ongoing.