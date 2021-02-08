WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Indiana woman, 24, was suspected of stealing $57.37 of merchandise and a second woman was accused of taking $24.78 of goods without paying at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 10:16 p.m. Jan. 23.
State police have not yet filed charges against the suspects.
INDIANA
Drug suspect held
A Westmoreland County man has been ordered to face possible trial on a felony drug trafficking charge stemming from a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. July 28 on the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street.
Patrick Williams, 33, of Hyde Park, was held for court Jan. 14 by District Judge Guy Haberl following a preliminary hearing.
Williams was found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and related items, Indiana Borough police said. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle, according to a report.
He faces additional misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police reported that a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both of Coral, fought each other on Locust Street at 8:33 p.m. Thursday.
They face charges ranging from harassment to strangulation, according to a report.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers found a Latrobe man, 27, asleep behind the wheel of a Subaru Legacy that was parked facing south on the northbound lanes of Route 119 at Main Street, Black Lick, at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, according to a report.
Charges would be based on the result of a blood test, police said.
Vandalism
Someone smashed a mailbox owned by Chrystom Ciganko at 673 Old William Penn Highway, state police reported.
The incident was discovered Friday; troopers estimated the damage at $100.
SALTSBURG
Theft
Rebecca Brewer, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was held for trial on charges that she stole $425 of property from a Leechburg man on Nov. 4.
District Judge Robert Bell held Brewer, 33, for adjudication in Indiana County Court following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Blairsville District Court.
State police said Brewer took a wallet, identification cards, $385 cash, a knife and a phone charging cord from the man on Washington Street.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
A Uniontown woman, 45, was suspected of being high on unspecified drugs at 2:28 p.m. Friday after a 2001 Ford Taurus was halted for traffic violations on Cherry Street at North Findley Street.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Domestic fight
A man, 47, and a woman, 49, both of Latrobe, got into a domestic dispute at 3:58 a.m. Thursday on Abbott Street, state police reported.
Troopers said one would be cited with harassment. Charges have not yet been filed.